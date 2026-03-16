Coco, Montes series ‘Sigabo’ postponed

ABS-CBN announced that the upcoming series “Sigabo,” starring Coco Martin and Julia Montes, will not premiere on March 16, 2026 as originally scheduled.

The network said the postponement is due to the show’s intensive preparations, although a new premiere date has yet to be announced.

The suspense drama “The Alibi,” starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, will instead replace “Batang Quiapo,” which airs its finale tonight.

Other programs expected to follow in the lineup include “What Lies Beneath,” the South Korean romance drama “Love Scout,” and the Chinese drama “Forbidden Flower,” starring Jerry Yan. / TRC S