Coconut Expo logs P2.38M sales

COCONUT-BASED enterprises from Cebu and Bohol generated P2.38 million in cash and booked sales at a trade expo last month, as producers sought new buyers and markets for value-added products.

The four-day Coco Negosyo–Cebu Coconut Market Expo generated P2,381,212 in sales, while another P103,800 in potential transactions remained under negotiation, the Department of Trade and Industry-Central Visayas (DTI 7) said.

The Aug. 20-23 event at Ayala Center Cebu featured 28 micro, small and medium enterprises, cooperatives and farmer organizations, including 20 from Cebu and eight from Bohol.

The exhibitors occupied 25 booths and offered coconut-based food and beverages, personal care products, household goods and other value-added products.

The event also generated business-to-business inquiries that could translate into future orders, partnerships and market linkages, DTI said.

The expo was organized by DTI-Central Visayas through its Cebu Provincial Office, in partnership with the Philippine Coconut Authority-Central Visayas, Cooperative Development Authority and Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute.

The event formed part of the 40th National Coconut Week and was aimed at expanding market access while helping enterprises improve their products, pricing, marketing and production capabilities.

A technology forum featured coconut processing technologies and industry innovations, while capability-building sessions covered costing, pricing, marketing and the use of online platforms to reach consumers.

The event also allowed participating businesses to gather feedback from consumers and prospective buyers, which DTI said could help them refine products and identify expansion opportunities.

Dierde Export Trading won the Best Dressed Booth award, while Audrey’s Confectioneries and CG’s Coconut Charcoal Trading were named top exhibitors in the food and non-food categories, respectively.

The expo is part of the government’s Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan, which seeks to strengthen the sector through support for production, processing, technology, enterprise development, financing and market access.

The market push continued at the 2026 Coconut Philippines Trade Fair in Manila, where 12 Cebu MSMEs and Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative participated from Aug. 26 to 30.

DTI said such trade platforms are intended to help coconut farmers, cooperatives and businesses move into higher-value products and secure larger domestic and potentially export markets. / KOC