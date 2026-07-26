Coconut replanting plan faces P1.26B funding gap

THE Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is seeking an additional P1.26 billion to sustain the government’s target of planting 100 million coconut palms by 2028, as existing funds for next year’s replanting program fall short of requirements.

The funding gap comes as the government accelerates efforts to revive the country’s coconut industry under the Accelerated Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), a long-term program that aims to raise farm productivity, increase rural incomes and strengthen the Philippines’ position in the global coconut market.

For 2026, the PCA plans to plant 25.4 million coconut seedlings, but current funding can support only 16.85 million, leaving a deficit of more than 8.5 million seedlings.

In a statement, PCA administrator and chief executive officer Dexter Buted said the additional funding is needed to keep the nationwide planting campaign on schedule.

“This is more than a massive planting campaign. It is an investment in the future of our coconut farmers and the entire industry,” he said, adding that every new coconut palm is expected to contribute to higher farm incomes and a more competitive coconut sector.

The planting program is the centerpiece of the CFIDP, which goes beyond seedling distribution by integrating farm rehabilitation, fertilization, intercropping, financing, research, processing and market development.

The PCA said implementation has continued despite the funding constraints. It planted 8.6 million seedlings in 2024 and has expanded planting through partnerships with local government units, community organizations and its coconut hybridization program. Seedlings are also being grown in nurseries nationwide for succeeding planting seasons.

The agency said it has shifted its focus from simply distributing seedlings to ensuring their survival and long-term productivity, as newly planted coconut trees typically take several years before bearing fruit.

To boost farmers’ earnings while waiting for new trees to mature, the government is also fertilizing existing coconut farms. As of March, more than 9.17 million coconut palms had received fertilizer, benefiting over 78,000 farmers through improved yields.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said sustained investment in the coconut sector would generate long-term economic benefits.

“Higher productivity means higher incomes, while a stronger coconut industry supports jobs, exports and food security. Every peso invested today helps build a more resilient agricultural economy for tomorrow,” he said.

If fully funded, the PCA said the program could rehabilitate millions of aging coconut trees, improve the country’s export competitiveness and provide a more sustainable source of income for coconut-growing communities. / KOC