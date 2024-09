Get your daily coffee fix at the newest coffee shop in town! Coffee Bear, the newest hip coffee hangout, officially opened on September 7, 2024, at Garden Row, Ayala Central Bloc, IT Park.

From its signature drinks to its classic coffee menu, the coffee shop offers meticulously-crafted drinks that will energize your hectic day. Coffee Bear is open Monday through Saturday, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.