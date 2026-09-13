Coffee chain group turns to new concepts for growth

AMID economic uncertainty, companies continue to expand into the food and beverage sector, tapping the Philippines’ consumption-led economy and sustained demand for dining and coffee products.

One is the Cebu-based Don Macchiatos Group, which is broadening its food business by opening Padayon Croissant and Coffee at Ayala Central Bloc Mall in Cebu City.

The new concept is positioned as a higher-end offering compared with Don Macchiatos, which is known for its affordable coffee products.

“We already have affordable coffee. We want something that will innovate and offer a high-end coffee shop, so our customers will also have options,” said the group’s chief operating officer Ariel Alegado, in an interview on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

The group named its latest venture Padayon, a Cebuano word that means to keep moving forward despite challenges. The name reflects the group’s belief that adversity can also create opportunities for businesses willing to adapt, innovate and find new ways to meet changing consumer needs.

Padayon opened its cafe to the public on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Alegado said the group plans to open two more Padayon cafes, including one targeted for December. It is also evaluating additional locations, particularly areas where Don Macchiatos already operates.

The group has yet to decide whether to offer the cafe for franchising. Alegado, however, said the company wants Padayon to build a strong following among consumers similar to that of Don Macchiatos.

The group’s expansion into the food and beverage sector comes at a time when businesses are contending with higher operating costs, including rising fuel and electricity prices, as well as broader economic uncertainty.

Rather than pull back, however, the group sees opportunities in the challenges facing the market.

Alegado said the company is choosing to remain focused on

innovation and on identifying areas where it can grow while keeping its products accessible to consumers.

He said periods of uncertainty can also create opportunities for businesses that are willing to adapt to changing consumer needs and find ways to deliver value despite cost pressures.

For the group, this means balancing expansion with affordability, allowing it to pursue new concepts while retaining the customer base that has supported its existing brands. / KOC