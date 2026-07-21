Coffee Disco pours a fresh take on café culture at SM J Mall

COFFEE has always been about more than what's in the cup. It's about slowing down, discovering new flavors, sparking conversations, and finding inspiration in everyday moments.
SM J Mall, in partnership with Papi and Friends, presents Coffee Disco, inviting guests to max out every sip, every story, and every experience through exceptional coffee, creative workshops, local artistry, and vibrant entertainment.
Happening from July 19 to August 2, 2026, at The Atrium, Upper Ground, the month-long celebration transforms the mall into Cebu's newest destination where coffee, creativity, and community come together—whether you're a curious explorer, a dedicated coffee connoisseur, a creative spirit, or simply looking for your next favorite café.
Coffee Disco celebrates Cebu's thriving café scene by bringing together a diverse mix of local cafés and food merchants under one roof. Discover handcrafted brews, delectable pastries, and café favorites from Bacio Gelato, Bake N' Chat, Calm Grounds Coffee, Comma Cafe, Dosa Cookies, Each Cafe, J'Crumbs Sip and Snap, Kasa Brew, DyKe Japanese Pastry, Spoon'd, Kalidades Flower Cafe, and Twist and Buckle—each offering something worth savoring with every visit.
Beyond the brews, coffee enthusiasts can deepen their appreciation through Coffee Appreciation Workshops led by Risk Coffee on July 19, Current Coffee Roasters on July 20, The Cafe Co on July 31, and Bo’s Coffee on August 2, offering insights into the craft, techniques, and culture behind every cup.
The celebration continues with interactive workshops that encourage guests to get creative. Learn the art of coffee painting and coffee cup floral arrangement on July 25, a flower bouquet workshop on July 26, leather journal folio workshop on July 29, cake painting on July 31, then wrap up the festivities with vinyl painting on August 1, and coffee cup painting on August 2.
The weekends come alive with even more experiences, including the Coffee Rave with DJ Janven on July 25, tarot reading sessions, and kawaii live portraits on July 25-26 and August 1-2.
Coffee Disco also shines a spotlight on local artisans and homegrown brands, featuring Verani Accessories, Xelisha Accessories, Fleur de Louise, The Supply Station PH, and Snaphauz Photobooth, making it easy to pair every coffee break with a little shopping and self-expression.
Whether you're exploring Cebu's thriving café scene, discovering a new hobby, or simply catching up with friends over a great cup of coffee, Coffee Disco offers a refreshing way to spend the day.
Discover a fresh take on café culture and max out every sip, every story, and every experience—only at your most loved SM J Mall.
This event is part of the SM Supermalls Coffee N' Chill Festival, the country’s biggest celebration of coffee culture, bringing together the largest selection of coffee experiences across 75 participating SM Supermalls nationwide.
From cult-favorite cafés and local discoveries to exclusive brews and immersive activities, the festival delivers maxed-out experiences for every coffee lover. Only at the country’s most loved malls can you enjoy coffee celebrations on this scale, all in one destination. (PR)