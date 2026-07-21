Coffee Disco pours a fresh take on café culture at SM J Mall

COFFEE has always been about more than what's in the cup. It's about slowing down, discovering new flavors, sparking conversations, and finding inspiration in everyday moments.

SM J Mall, in partnership with Papi and Friends, presents Coffee Disco, inviting guests to max out every sip, every story, and every experience through exceptional coffee, creative workshops, local artistry, and vibrant entertainment.

Happening from July 19 to August 2, 2026, at The Atrium, Upper Ground, the month-long celebration transforms the mall into Cebu's newest destination where coffee, creativity, and community come together—whether you're a curious explorer, a dedicated coffee connoisseur, a creative spirit, or simply looking for your next favorite café.