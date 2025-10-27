Coffee shop that brews coffee and camping stories

Campfire for coffee

Founder Tristan Jacalan describes the idea plainly: “Kamp is about the essence of camping. When you camp, you gather friends, bond, share experiences, catch up and tell stories. Every campsite has that campfire where people gather to share, and for us, that campfire is coffee.” The name carries a whisper of home, where the “K” is a subtle nod to “Pinoy spice,” Tristan said, and the brand’s purple and orange color palette references the album artwork of Tame Impala’s Currents, released in 2015, which the team adopted as their own.

Tristan’s relationship with coffee began as curiosity and quickly grew into a small personal universe. “I recently got into coffee because I was curious. Coffee became how I got things done. I discovered places, berries, flowers; it opened my mind to what coffee can be. I started home-brewing, and this hobby turned into a business that I want to share my love for.” Kamp is Tristan’s invitation: sit, sip, disconnect from daily stress, and reconnect with friends, music, and a simpler pace.

What’s in the cup

Kamp’s concept is playful and intentional. Specialty coffee shouldn’t be intimidating, as Tristan explains; it should be accessible, fun and customizable. While the roastery is not yet fully operational, Kamp plans to roast beans locally soon and launch a “reserve menu” where customers can choose the beans that flavor their drinks. Want a latte that tastes like strawberries and Costa Rica brightness? At Kamp, you’ll be guided to create that drink. The goal is to make every visit a fresh experience, where the same drink can be different each time, tailored by bean selection and taste.

For now, Kamp leans on the support of OG Roasters and a mentor, Joseph, who has helped the team find its footing. Vinyl records sit on display because music is part of the shop’s soul. “The coffee’s not the same without the soundtrack,” Tristan says. At Kamp, music helps keep the fire going.

Community building

Kamp’s layout refuses one-size-fits-all seating. High chairs, staggered levels and solo nooks are part of a deliberate plan to be anti-industrial and welcoming to different needs: customers who work, students cramming for board exams, friends catching up or regulars who settle in and stay a while. Free Wi-Fi and an atmosphere aimed at creativity and productivity make Kamp a place to build and breathe.

The shop wasn’t born overnight. Tristan and the team endured nine months of delays, construction headaches and the inevitable “we’ll cross that bridge” days. These challenges became part of the journey: a rough path to a carefully crafted destination. The result is a neighborhood shop that already attracts regulars and study groups among its patrons. “Recently, a student passed the board exam by studying here at Kamp,” Tristan said.

Beyond the espresso

Kamp’s vision extends beyond pouring cups. Tristan sees the brand as a hub where craft, creativity and connection intersect. They want to make specialty coffee approachable “we’re not too serious; coffee should be fun” and to share beans with the local community once roasting begins. The reserve menu is designed to educate and delight, allowing customers to experiment with fruity or floral beans and learn how those flavor profiles transform everyday drinks.

At its best, Kamp is a social accelerator: a place where you can feel part of a community, whether you’re a passerby or someone who lingers. It’s a space full of strangers until they aren’t. Some pass through, some stay awhile, and all keep the fire going.

“Coffee is brewing, hearts are glowing — let’s keep the fire going,” a simple line that sums up Kamp’s mission: to offer a calming antidote to stress, to promote social connection without digital distraction, to provide a place for creativity and productivity, and to celebrate coffee as a craft that can surprise you with something that makes a normal latte feel new.