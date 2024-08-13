Coffee's Tasty Companions

Coffee acts like fuel for many. A morning is not complete without sipping one’s favorite brew. However, coffee sometimes loves company, most especially during breakfast or afternoon (or even late evening) snacks.

Thanks to the myriad of cafes all around the metro, we often find a wide variety of the ideal companions with our daily caffeine fix. SunStar Lifestyle asks a young Cebuano baking and coffee enthusiast, for some perfect coffee partners. He is the perfect guy to ask as he oversees operations of a lifestyle café in an uptown mall in Cebu, where they sell various baked goodies.

Kingston Ralph Cheng, who will soon finish his degree in international studies at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, admits that he has always been an “entrepreneur” at heart ever since he was a little kid. He baked cookies and then sold them in the neighborhood or in school. A certified “foodie,” Kingston made sure he is ready for the grind in running the café. He joined baking courses in Thailand with his mom to hone his skills further. He started his studies in Australia during the pandemic so to keep his interest and motivation going, he watched a lot of online videos on baking and cooking. Together with his research and development team, they keep abreast with the new stuff in the industry as well.

So if you’re looking for something tasty with your coffee, here is a list of his suggestions: