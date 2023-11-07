Cogon Pardo re-electionist questions BSKE results

A RE-ELECTIONIST councilor who finished eighth in the recent barangay elections has questioned the results of the polling in Cogon Ramos, Cebu City, claiming that the seventh-place candidate did not receive enough votes to secure a seat in the council.

May Tugot Sadaya, who ran for her third and final term, visited the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu City North Office on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, to express her concerns about a discrepancy in the tallying votes during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections held last Oct. 30.

“I will accept the election results, but what matters to me is that the process and vote counting are accurate,” said Sadaya, who has been serving Barangay Cogon Ramos in Cebu City since winning the BSKE in 2010.

Sadaya, who received a total of 998 votes, alleged that the seventh-place candidate, Cherry Ann Ginobisa Cillar, only received 973 votes. In the Certificate of Canvass of Votes and Proclamation (COCP) for the winning candidates, Cillar was reported to have gained 1,003 total votes, which is 30 votes more than Sadaya’s.

However, in the statement of votes by precinct presented to the media Tuesday, though bearing the same total of 1,003 votes for Cillar, there is a breakdown of votes tallied from nine precincts in Cogon Pardo.

The document from the office of Comelec Cebu City North Election Officer Marchel Sarno shows that Cillar received 100 votes for precinct 268A-269A, 96 votes for precinct 272A-272B, 125 votes for precinct 270A-271A, 76 votes for precinct 273A-273B, 152 votes for precinct 274A, 114 votes for precinct 275A-276A, 115 votes for precinct 277A-278A, 125 votes for precinct 279A-280A, and 70 votes for precinct 281A-281B for a total of 973.

Sarno said on Tuesday that the rightful person to sit on the barangay council is the candidate proclaimed by the barangay board of canvassers based on the COCP, and that is Cillar.

Sarno, however, urged Sadaya to file a petition for correction of manifest error to the Comelec Central Office in Metro Manila. He said Sadaya may send the petition email to initiate the legal process.

The election officer said the petition is different from filing an election protest, where each vote from each ballot box would be recounted. In this case, only the COCP would be recomputed.

Sarno added that similar situations have occurred before, and resolutions were reached. However, he could not determine the timeline of the process.

SunStar attempted to contact Cherry Ann Ginobisa Cillar for comment through Facebook Messenger but received no response as of press time.