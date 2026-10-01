Cojuangco wins silver

AMAYA Amparo Cojuangco captured the Philippines’ first Asian Games silver medal in archery after finishing runner-up in the women’s compound individual event Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in Okazaki, Japan.

Cojuangco lost to Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah, 139-137, in the gold-medal match at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square.

According to a Philippine Olympic Committee report, Cojuangco’s silver was the country’s best-ever finish in Asian Games compound archery and made her the first Filipino archer to reach an Asian Games gold-medal match.

Her silver also ended the Philippines’ 12-year wait for an Asian Games archery medal. Paul Marton Dela Cruz won the country’s previous archery medal, a bronze in the men’s compound individual event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. / LBG