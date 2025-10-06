Cokaliong enters into co-living space

ENTREPRENEUR Charlton Cokaliong, founder and managing director of Bayfront Hotel Cebu, has diversified his real estate portfolio with the launch of Trybe Co-Living, a new residential concept catering to professionals and digital nomads seeking flexible, community-driven urban living in Cebu City.

“Entering the co-living market allows us to diversify our hospitality presence and serve a different market segment that values flexibility, affordability and connection,” Cokaliong said during Trybe Co-Living’s opening on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

The rise of co-living across Southeast Asia’s urban centers has been driven by surging housing costs, dense cityscapes and younger professionals’ growing demand for affordability and community. Trybe aims to tap into this demographic in Cebu, one of the country’s fastest-developing business and cultural hubs.

Trybe offers 60 fully furnished rooms — micro queen and micro twin configurations — priced at P28,888 per month, inclusive of utilities, cleaning and access to shared amenities. Short-term rates start at P1,488 per night for room-only stays, or P1,888 with breakfast. It is located at M.P. Yap corner Gov. M. Roa Streets, Capitol Site, Cebu City.

The property features co-working areas, a social café and recreation zones for billiards, air hockey and foosball — blending the comforts of home with the social energy of co-living. Each unit accommodates up to two residents while ensuring privacy.

Cokaliong, a certified public accountant who spent nearly three decades managing his family’s textile and retail ventures, entered hospitality in 2014 with Bayfront Hotel Cebu, which now operates two branches—in the North Reclamation Area and Capitol Site—with a total of 336 rooms.

Beyond accommodation, Trybe positions itself as an urban lifestyle brand, combining convenience, social engagement and central accessibility.

“We want Trybe to be more than just a place to stay — it’s a place to live, connect and grow,” Cokaliong said.

By entering the co-living market, Bayfront positions itself at the intersection of hospitality and residential innovation, setting a new benchmark for modern city living in Cebu. / KOC