Cokaliong fires 27 as Cecaba rolls to 3-0

THE Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball Association (Cecaba) All Stars maintained their pristine record after three games in the 1st Edgar Cokaliong Memorial Cup following a 110-102 victory over the Wednesday Club on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at the Don Edgar Stadium of

Cokaliong Tower.

The Cecaba All Stars improved to 3-0 to remain on top of the standings, while Wednesday Club dropped

to 1-2.

Edgar Cokaliong led a balanced scoring attack for the All Stars with 27 points, while Mark Eugene Bukiron added 25 and Harold James Tan contributed 12.

The All Stars built a 30-22 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 57-45 at halftime. They took an 81-70 advantage into the final period before holding off a late challenge from

Wednesday Club.

Jonel Camboanga led Wednesday Club with 30 points, followed by Cyfandel Amora with 29 and Reil Young with 23.

In the second game, Toyota Mandaue North edged the Monday Hoopers, 81-77, to improve to 2-1 and strengthen its hold on second place.

JP Batac paced Toyota Mandaue with 30 points, while Jaymar Gapo added 21 and Dionesio Espinosa had 10.

Toyota Mandaue led 22-21 after the opening quarter and 40-39 at halftime. The Monday Hoopers moved ahead, 59-58, after three quarters, but Toyota Mandaue regained control in the final period to secure the victory.

Jamel Eriso led the Monday Hoopers with 19 points, while Loling Abella and Raj Advani scored 17 apiece.

Monday Hoopers remain winless at 0-3, while Wednesday Club is third at 1-2.

The tournament, sponsored by Shell Pilipinas Corporation, follows a double round-robin elimination format, with the top two teams earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

How they fared:

Cecaba 110 - Cokaliong 27, Bukiron 25, Tan 12, Gabatan 10, JJ Yu 9, Magno 8, Zosa 7, Dy Teves 6, R. Yu 4, Chan 2.

Wednesday Club 102 - Camboanga 30, Amora 29, Young 23, Stella 10, Bustos 4, Tero 4, Viliran 2.

Quarterscores: 30-22, 57-45, 81-70, 110-102.

Second Game

Toyota 81 - Batac 30, Gapo 21, Espinosa 10, Estremos 8, Estenzo 7, Soco 3.

Monday Hoopers 77 - Eriso 19, Abella 17, Advani 17, Dizon 11, Salibay 7, Mata 6.

Quarterscores: 22-21, 40-39, 58-59, 81-77. / PR