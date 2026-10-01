Cokaliong matriarch dies at 90

GREGORIA Cue Cokaliong, the matriarch of one of Cebu’s prominent business families, passed away Sept. 30, 2026, at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy rooted in family, education and entrepreneurship.

Born on May 9, 1936, in Cebu City, Cokaliong was the daughter of Paulino Cue and Julita Lee, who operated the Sen Hiap Hing Department Store. She graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.

She married Edgar Dy Cokaliong, with whom she helped build the family’s business interests, beginning with the textile industry. Their four children—Chester, Christopher, Cherrylene and Charlton—would later become involved in the family’s expanding enterprises.

The Cokaliong family became particularly known for Cokaliong Shipping Lines Inc., founded by their eldest son, Chester Cue Cokaliong, in 1989. The company grew into a major passenger and cargo shipping operator serving communities across the Visayas and Mindanao. The family also ventured into textile-related businesses and hospitality. / MVG