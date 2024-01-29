Cold weather to continue due to Amihan

CEBUANOS will continue to experience chilly nights and cold mornings as the wind coming from mainland China continues to persist in parts of the country, including Cebu, according to a state meteorologist.

Alfredo "Al" Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan Cebu, said the northeast monsoon or "Amihan" has intensified while the shear line weakens.

Northeast monsoon or Amihan is characterized by the prevailing cool and dry air from the mainland China and the Siberian region, resulting in cooler temperatures in the country.

Shear line, on the other hand, is the point where the cold air from the northeast monsoon or Amihan intersects with the warm easterlies from the Pacific Ocean, which will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Quiblat said the cold weather that is being felt in Cebu, especially during nighttime, is due to the surge of Amihan. (KJF)