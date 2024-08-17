Coleman secures 2nd gold medal in PH swimming trials

FILIPINO-AMERICAN Riannah Chan-telle Coleman claimed her second gold medal after winning the girls’ 14-15 200-meter breaststroke event in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) national trials at the Teofilo Yldefonso pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

The 5-foot-3 clocked 2:43.55 to surpass the 2:45.54 Qualifying Time Standard (QTS), prevailing over Krystal Ava David of Golden Sea Eagles (2:49.76) and Kyla Louise Bulaga of La Union Bullsharks (2:50.63).

Last Thursday, Coleman ruled the 50m breaststroke in 33.96s to improve the Southeast Asian Age Group QTS of 33.98s.

“The performance today was good. I am very thankful for the results but it’s not about time or the QTS, I am here to glorify God and to honor him and obey him. I know that no matter what happens will be a part of the Lord’s plan. I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know what the Lord planned for me, I am thankful for the win but I return all the Glory to God. I am so grateful for my swim. I will continue to keep my faith and stay humble,” said the 15-year-old Coleman, a protegee of coach Dax Halili of Dax Swim Club.

Coleman, whose father is from Denver, Colorado, is currently in Grade 9 at the National Sports Academy in Capas, Tarlac. She finished grade school at the American International Learning Academy in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Meanwhile, Fil-Americans Gian Santos, Miranda Cristina Renner and Jarod Hatch, and Fil-Mongolian Enkhmend Enkhmend also dominated their respective categories.

California-based Santos collected his second gold medal after topping the boys’ 16-18 200m breaststroke in 2:18.30, improving the 2:22.78 QTS.

John Kyan Ramores of San Beda Swim Team (2:27.88) placed second followed by Jaime Maniago of Waverunners Swim Club (2:29.07).

In the 19 and over category, Renner won the girls 50m freestyle (26.26s). She beat Alyza Paige Ng of Waverunners (27.21) and Jasmine Therese Obra of San Beda Swim Team (28.08).

Hatch, who competed at the Paris Olympics, clocked 23.86s to conquer Charles Hayden Bellotti (24.06) in the boys’ division. Jennuel Booh De Leon (24.29s) was third.

In the boys’ 14-15 200m breaststroke, Enkhmend registered 2:24.19 (QTS 2:24.49) to beat Ashton Clyde Jose (2:27.52) and Jaydison Edrei Dacuycuy (2:30.24).

Other winners in the 200m breaststroke event were Mojdeh siblings Behrouz Mohammad (boys’ 11-12) and Jasmine Micaela (girls’ 16-18), Lucio Cuyong (boys’ 19 and over) and Shairinne Floriano (girls’ 19 and over).

Also ruling their respective categories in the 50m freestyle were Richard Neilson Navo (boys’ 11-13), Jamesray Mishael Ajido (boys’ 14-15), Albert Jose Amaro II (boys’ 16-18), Anika Kathryn Matiling (girls’ 11-13) Paulene Beatrice Obebe (girls’ 14-15), and Billie Blu Mondenedo (girls’ 16-18). / PNA