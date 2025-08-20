Collapse blamed on strong rains, not materials

OFFICIALS and the contractor behind the Butuanon River flood control project in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, denied that substandard materials caused a 15-meter portion of the structure to collapse during lastweek’s heavy rains.

It collapsed after strong floodwaters from the mountains put intense pressure on the structure, according to Assistant District Engineer Eda de Guzman of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office. De Guzman said during a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, that the river’s current split into two channels, diverting water toward residential areas. With no proper outlet, pressure built up and caused the riprap to give way, destroying atleast five houses.

Following standards

Planning and Design Engineer Romar Jude Yan said the structure was built according to approved standards despite its “thin” appearance above ground. The design included stone masonry, lean concrete and steel sheet piles driven nine meters deep.

He said the riprap would have withstood normal flow, but last week’s rainfall was unusually strong.

Contractor Martin Tan of On Point Construction, which completed the 265-meter stretch in 2024 with a P96 million budget, also defended the project.

In an interview Saturday, Aug.16, Tan said the materials were not substandard and suggested leaving part of the collapsed portion open until adjoining sections, still under another contractor, are completed. This, he explained, would provide a passage for floodwaters and prevent pressure buildup.

The damage was estimated at P453,450.20, with no cost to the government. The contractor has already begun repairs, clearing debris, reinforcing the damaged section and installing temporary protective measures to safeguard the community. Mandaue City Lone District Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, who inspected the site after the incident, pressed DPWH engineers for corrective action and stronger safeguards for residents.

Structurally sound

DPWH 7 Director Danilo Villa Jr. assured the public that most flood control projects in Mandaue remain structurally sound but admitted climate change is testing existing designs.

“Majority of our projects are performing according to their intended design, but with the intensity of rainfall today, we are seeing the limits of older structures,” Villa said.

He added that the DPWH is shifting away from traditional stone masonry to stronger, fully concreted floodwalls that can withstand heavier flooding.

Ongoing projects are also being reviewed and upgraded to meet new climate challenges. For long-term prevention, the DPWH recommended temporary blockages along un nished sections to stop floodwaters from entering gaps used for construction.

The agency also urged regular monitoring of ood control facilities during heavy rains. / CAV, ABC