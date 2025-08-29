Collapsed Mandaue flood-control project sparks blame game between Ouano-Dizon, Cortes camp

A COLLAPSED portion of a P46-million flood-control project in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, has triggered a public exchange of statements between Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and the camp of former Cebu 6th District Congressman and former Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes.

Ouano-Dizon denied responsibility for the damaged structure, saying the project was “conceived, funded, and awarded” in 2019 during Cortes’ term as congressman, before she assumed office.

“The collapsed flood-control structure in Barangay Paknaan was not born of my term. It was conceived, funded, and awarded in 2019 under the congressman who later became city mayor until 2024,” Ouano-Dizon said in a statement on Friday, August 29, 2025.

She called for accountability from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), saying it was the agency in charge of implementing and overseeing the project.

“Truth must stand unbent: accountability lies where authorship resides. DPWH, as custodian of execution and oversight, must answer,” she said.

Despite pointing to DPWH and the past administration, Ouano-Dizon also urged the public to focus on solutions rather than finger-pointing.

“Let not history be rewritten by innuendo. The record is plain—this project is the legacy of the past administration, and so too is the burden of responsibility. History cannot be absolved-this failure is the offspring of the past, and the weight of accountability is theirs to bear,” the statement added.

Ouano-Dizon said that the issue reflects on the past administration but emphasized the need for unity over division. She urged the public to move beyond finger-pointing and instead work together to address Mandaue’s flooding problems.

The congresswoman assured Mandauehanons that flood-control projects initiated under her term were specifically designed to address flooding and protect the city in the years to come.

Her statement came after Jamaal James Calipayan, Cortes’ former chief of staff, disputed her claims.

Calipayan said that while Cortes secured the funding during his term (2016–2019), all actual work—including procurement, construction, and payments—took place under Ouano-Dizon’s watch starting July 2019.

“Not a single pile, not a single sack of cement, nor a single progress billing was approved, or payment released while Jonas was still congressman,” Calipayan said.

“Every peso of funding released by DPWH and every bit of actual construction happened during Lolypop’s term.”

He added that the P46-million project had proven effective, serving the community for six years without issue.

He contrasted this with newer flood-control structures under Ouano-Dizon’s term, which he claimed had “crumbled like polvoron” even before completion.

The DPWH 6th District Engineering Office earlier reported that a 15-meter section of the Paknaan flood-control structure collapsed on Aug. 26 due to “structural instability” during heavy rainfall.

The project is part of the Butuanon River outfall phase, designed to mitigate flooding in Mandaue City. (CAV, ABC)