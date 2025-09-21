Collazo stops Vayson

JAYSON Vayson fell short in his bid to upset lineal Ring Magazine, World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association minimumweight king Oscar Collazo as he was stopped in the seventh round on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 (PH time), at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, USA.

Collazo started strong and floored Vayson with a solid right punch in the opening round.

Alhough Collazo controlled most of the rounds, Vayson managed to hang on and make it competitve against the unified champion from Puerto Rico.

Vayson wasn’t in any danger but his corner saw differently and threw in the towel in the seventh round. The official time was 1:41.

Vayson, who moved down in weight to vie for a world title, fell to 14-2-1 with eight knockouts, while Collazo stayed undefeated and improved to 13-0 with 10 knockouts.

Future plans

Collazo plans to unify the division further by facing the other two world champions, who are both Filipinos: World Boxing Council minimumweight titleholder Melvin Jerusalem and International Boxing Federation minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

If a unification fight cannot be made, Collazo plans to move up in weight and pursue a world title in either the light flyweight or flyweight divisions.

Meanwhile, Judy Flores (14-5, 8 KOs) suffered a first-round knockout loss to Gael Cabrera (10-0, 7 KOs) in the undercard. / EKA