Collect ‘new’ RPT gradually, CH urged

BUSINESSMEN and other stakeholders have requested the Cebu City Government to collect the real property tax (RPT) on a staggered basis once the tax code is updated.

City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who chairs the committee on budget and finance, said in an interview on Sugboanon Channel managed by Cebu City Hall, that most stakeholders prefer a gradual implementation of the tax code revision.

Wenceslao suggested collecting half of the RPT on the first year, 75 percent on the second year and the full 100 percent on the third year.

However, he said the executive and legislative branches still have to meet to reach a consensus on the matter.

“In the public hearing, they did not raise objections regarding the Fair Market Value as they found it acceptable. Their primary concern, especially among property owners with valuable properties is whether the tax increase can be implemented on a staggered basis,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The City Council has scheduled another special committee public forum after the holiday, following two public hearings on the revised RPT held on Oct. 13 and 19.

The proposed revision of Cebu City’s RPT Code is expected to lead to a substantial increase in the market value of properties in prime locations, with values rising from 200 to 3,200 percent. This change will enable the City to generate higher tax revenues.

The City had previously reported significant revenue losses due to an outdated tax code, which should have been updated 18 years ago. The increased tax revenues are expected to support the City’s priority programs, including the construction of medium-rise buildings for the homeless and addressing flood-related problems.

Asked whether the current and proposed revenue sources, including the revised RTP model, could meet Mayor Rama’s proposed budget of P100 billion for 2024, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a previous phone interview, did not provide a direct answer but stated that “it (the P100 billion) is just a proposal.”

However, former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña said that raising taxes to meet Cebu City’s proposed P100 billion annual budget for 2024 is “an insult” to the people.