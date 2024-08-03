College costs, long commutes strain students in Cebu

OBTAINING a college degree in the Philippines is never inexpensive.

Even students attending public universities and schools without tuition still have to deal with other costs like boarding house rentals and public transit costs.

Several students told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, that they allocate an average of P2,000 to P20,000 in monthly allowance spent on transportation fares, apartment fees, and school requirements.

Most schools started the new academic year last Monday, July 29.

College students Kate Hamili of Bohol and Angelika Dagohoy of Leyte said they have to stay in a place near their universities so they can save on their expenses.

Both students said that being a student is “expensive,” as it requires proper budgeting and prioritizing of necessities.

“Managing finances and allocating them to food, school requirements, and transportation has been particularly demanding. Living independently can be overwhelming at times,” said Dagohoy, a third-year nursing student at a private college in Cebu.

Hamili, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication at a state university, said: “Living away from your family has also been costly in terms of food since there are times that you don’t want to cook and would rather buy or eat outside, which is more expensive.”

An article from the website Online Education states that the estimated cost of tuition in the Philippines ranges from P60,000 to P200,000 every academic year.

Other miscellaneous and book allowances amount to almost P30,000 to P40,000.

Maybelle Grace Aton, studying in Cebu, had to also go through a lot just to save money for rent, get commissions, and participate in temporary jobs.

The same goes for Bless Ortiz, who studies at a state university in Cebu and works as a customer service representative to financially support himself.

Meanwhile, parent Jane Pineda said she is also experiencing challenges in allocating allowances for three children.

In contrast to her youngest child, for whom she has to spend around P12,000, she said that she only spends an average of P7,000 on her first two children, including rent and a monthly allowance.

A college graduate in 2020, Eric (not his real name) only spent around P50 a day and a total of P1,500 a month.

Eric further said that transportation fares back then were only P7 compared to the current minimum fare of P13 (traditional jeepney) and P15 (modern public utility vehicle).

Living far

Aside from financial burdens, Jonalyn Infante, a student from a state university in Cebu City, said that living far from school is the most challenging aspect of being a student.

“Traveling to and from school is the most challenging aspect I face as a college student. It takes almost two hours for me to arrive and another two hours for me to go home. It’s just a shame because those hours of traveling could be spent studying or taking a rest,” said Infante, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City.

Francis Demant, who is also from Lapu-Lapu City, shared that the daily commute drains him, especially during rush hours when he is left with no choice but to stand and wait for his ride. When he can catch his ride, he is forced to stand with other passengers.

“I’m always late going to school and going home. There is no time or day that I can sit on public utility vehicles; it’s always crowded and I resort to standing. I have no choice but to stand just to get home,” said Demant. / DPC