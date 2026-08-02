College student killed by ex-boyfriend in Sibonga

A 21-YEAR-OLD college student was killed after she was allegedly stabbed by her former boyfriend inside a house in Barangay Poblacion in Sibonga town, southern Cebu, on Saturday morning,

Aug. 1, 2026

Police identified the victim as Clarissa Jane Paraquiles Amandoron, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Poblacion.

The suspect was identified as her ex-boyfriend, John Lexter Cabaluna Naason, who is of legal age, also a college student, and a resident of Purok 13, Barangay Tubod, Sibonga.

According to the Sibonga Police Station, the incident happened at 10:20 a.m. and was reported to authorities 13 minutes later.

Police officers, together with personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), immediately responded to the scene.

Initial investigation showed that the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck.

After the attack, the suspect also stabbed himself in the neck and chest.

Authorities found the victim already dead, while the suspect was still alive.

The suspect was rushed by the MDRRMO to the Carcar District Hospital

for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the crime. / ABC