College student nabbed for stealing P640K in cash, jewelry from ‘Boy Tapang’

POLICE arrested a 21-year-old college student on Monday night, Nov. 2, 2026, after he was accused of taking P640,000 in cash and jewelry from popular vlogger Ronie “Boy Tapang” Suan in Barangay Daanlungsod, Alcoy in southern Cebu.

The suspect, Jayson Bentulan, is a first-year student at Cebu Technological University–Danao Campus and worked for Suan. Police were preparing a qualified theft case against him.

According to the initial report, housekeeper Jundee Sestoso Medico saw Bentulan climb onto the terrace of Suan’s rest house at about 6:30 p.m. Noticing he had been seen, Bentulan jumped down and ran toward a grassy area.

Medico then alerted Suan, who checked a drawer in his room and found P40,000 in cash and an 18-karat gold necklace worth P600,000 missing.

Chase

Suan and his companion, Christian Mark Palsi Carungay, chased Bentulan and caught him near the National Highway in Daanlungsod as he tried to escape.

They searched his pockets and found only P10,000 in cash in the left one and the necklace in the right.

Officers from the Alcoy Municipal Police Station arrived after a concerned citizen called at 7:30 p.m. They later took Bentulan into custody and secured the recovered items. / ABC