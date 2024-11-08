Collin Rosell arrested

FORMER City Administrator Collin Rosell arrived at the Cebu City Hall on Friday morning, Nov. 8, 2024, to assert his position and announce the return of dismissed mayor Michael Rama, only to be leaving the premises handcuffed and dragged by the authorities hours later.

Personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), led by Col. Antonietto Cañete, arrested Rosell for usurpation of authority.

Rosell returned to City Hall for the first time since he was preventively suspended, together with dismissed mayor Michael Rama and seven others last May, announcing that the six-month preventive suspension order by the Office of the Ombudsman had already ended on Nov. 6.

Rosell occupied Rama’s office for nine hours after he was barred from entering the City Administrator’s Office in the morning.

Cañete, in a phone interview on Friday evening, said Rosell was nabbed for usurpation of authority, following the complaints of incumbent City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan and City Legal Officer Santiago Ortiz.

This after Rosell issued a memorandum to the Civil Security Unit, claiming to be the city administrator.

Rosell was arrested around 6 p.m. and was detained at Police Station 3 and will only be released if there is a judge order.

“I have done nothing against you, and you are all looking standing, and you are looking hard. I am just sitting here, please stream this live, please live….I have a lot of work to do here,” said Rosell to the policemen as he resisted arrest.

The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) filed a blotter report at the Waterfront Police Station on Friday afternoon, documenting the incidents, citing Rosell barging inside the City Hall and exercising the powers of the City Administrator without the approval of the city mayor, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Ombudsman.

Takeover attempt

Prior to his arrest, Rossel attempted to take over the Cebu City Hall in the morning, held a press conference at the conference room of the mayor’s office in the executive building, and attempted to enter inside his former office.

During the press conference, Rosell said their camp will file complaints of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, City Administrator Kristine Joyce Batucan, and DILG 7 Director Leocadio Trovela.

Rama’s camp has maintained its stance that the mayor was only preventively suspended for six months and was not dismissed from service, insisting that he has not received a copy of the Office of the Ombudsman’s order dismissing him from office and imposing a perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Five months after the Ombudsman preventively suspended Rama, Rosell, his wife, who led the Office of the City Assessor, Maria Theresa Rosell, and five other personnel of the City Assessor’s Office for six months for alleged failure to provide four City Hall employees their salaries, another Ombudsman order was released on Oct. 3, which found Rama guilty of grave misconduct and nepotism for hiring his two brothers-in-law in the City Hall, and meted him with the penalty of dismissal from office and perpetual disqualification for holding future public office.

Garcia, who was in his office in the legislative building while Rosell was holding a press conference at the executive building, told the media that he only followed the rule of law, which was recognized by DILG 7, in his accession as city mayor last Oct. 9.

Commotion

Rama’s supporters gathered across the executive building around 9 a.m. while chanting the return of Rama back to office and demanding Garcia to step down.

The supporters were holding placards; some had writings of “justice prevails,” “mananapaw, invalid oath taking,” and “bongkag lampinig.”

Garcia had to call for police presence, who arrived at City Hall minutes after the protest started.

The Cebu City Police Office personnel barricaded the entrance of the executive building and were tasked with maintaining peace and order.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover was also at the entrance, taking a video of the protest.

The tension arose as Rosell, after the press conference, attempted to enter his office located beside the mayor’s office but failed as some individuals were already inside the office and reportedly locked it.

A confrontation erupted when a man inside the administrator’s office exchanged harsh words with one of Rosell’s companions while insisting on opening the glass door.

When the man refused to open the door, a City Hall employee, believed to be a supporter of Rama, used clear tape to seal the door, preventing those inside from leaving.

Resume office

Rosell said Rama has officially ended his six-month preventive suspension and was supposed to resume office on Friday, insisting that the city mayor is an elected official.

Rosell was with Cabaral, former Local School Board head Ian Hassamal, Ernesto Rama, and Enting Esmeña during the press conference.

Rama reportedly traveled outside the country after he posted a family photo with his wife Malou in Paris, France, a few days ago.

Rosell insisted that Rama’s return was valid, despite the presence of Garcia, as the city mayor was not officially dismissed from office.

He added that the official copies of the dismissal and disqualification order from the Office of the Ombudsman that went viral after Rama filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COCs) last Oct. 3 have not been served or received by Rama’s camp.

Rosell said that when Rama’s legal team tried to verify the Ombudsman order at the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas and the DILG 7, these agencies were not aware of the decision, and they had to write first to their central offices for confirmation.

He added that Rama’s preventive suspension, which began on May 10, ended on Nov. 6.

The six-month preventive suspension, according to Rosell, was equivalent to 180 days, which had already lapsed last Wednesday, November 6.

Rosell said that the oath-taking of Garcia is invalid, especially if the sheriff or any Ombudsman representative was not present to serve the dismissal and disqualification order to Rama at that time.

He added that there is no need to urge the members of the City Council, the City Hall employees, and other government agencies to recognize Rama’s return.

Rosell challenged the other camp to present evidence that the dismissal order from the Ombudsman had been served to Rama, as he asserted, “There is only one mayor, Rama is genuine, and the other one is fake.”

Charges

Former Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs (Osca) head Homer Cabaral claimed that Trovela had sided with the camp of Garcia after he administered the ceremonial oath-taking ceremony last month without ensuring the dismissal order against Rama had been served properly.

“Iyahang (Trovela) gibugal-bugalan ang katungod sa mga tawo, siya ang nagdala og kagubot diri sa atung syudad. Mi-pabor si siya sa usa ka partido unya gilinla ang katawhan (He mocked the rights of the people, he brought chaos to our city. He favored one party and deceived the people),” said Cabaral.

Garcia, in response, said that it is within the rights of Rama’s camp to file a complaint, however, he questioned the merits of their complaint: “Will our court of laws take cognizance of it if ever it is filed?”

Garcia said Rama and his camp had the right to question and protest his accession, but stressed there are proper authorities and platforms to raise their issues and concerns.

“Please not in the City Hall, as there is a lot of pending work that needs to be done, and we are answerable to the people of the City of Cebu,” said Garcia.

“I am very consistent on our stand, there is a decision from the Ombudsman, which he complied with. There is a memorandum from the DILG for me to assume as full-fledged mayor and take my oath, we complied. All of this is based on the rule of law,” said Garcia.

He also urged Rama’s camp to clarify with the DILG the discrepancy of his accession, which he said has confirmed his oath-taking ceremony, in conformity also with the City Hall department heads, CCPO, and other concerned government offices.

Garcia said he ordered the police personnel to maintain “maximum tolerance” with Rama’s supporters, stressing it is within their constitutional rights under the freedom of expression.

He said City Hall is a public place, and it’s within their rights to enter the City Hall and its premises.

However, Garcia said the next time this happens, he will be strict with those who conduct this kind of activity, but he assured that it will be strict but with maximum tolerance.

“However, when it comes to governance, if they disrupt the city hall affairs, then I will now exercise my executive rights, and I will call on the security unit of the City Hall and the police,” said Garcia.

He added that he was supposed to have a meeting with the representatives from the World Bank for the implementation of Cebu Bus Rapid Transit at the Conference Room in the Mayor’s Office, but he was forced to transfer it to the Vice Mayor’s office so as not to disturb the meeting and create tension.

In response to Rosell’s assertions that he would return as city administrator, Garcia said the Human Resources and Development Office confirmed that Rosell had been terminated as one of Rama’s coterminous employees.

A notice from the Office of the Mayor dated Oct. 21 said Rosell was no longer a City Hall employee as his appointment had expired following the dismissal of Rama, who was his appointing officer.

Nepotism

In a Facebook post on Friday, the complainant, Jonel Saceda, or Inday Josa Chongbian Osmeña on Facebook, questioned why Rama’s camp insisted on claiming that he was not dismissed after not receiving any official copy of the order, thus invalidating Garcia’s accession.

Saceda said Rama and his lawyers had filed a motion for reconsideration before the Ombudsman regarding the case, adding, “filing a Motion for Reconsideration requires full knowledge and receipt of the decision. So, how can they claim they didn’t receive it yet still responded with an appeal?”

“Are they trying to mislead the public by implying that they were unaware of the Ombudsman’s ruling? Their legal team, Rama and Baena Law Office, even provided me with a copy of their Motion for Reconsideration. This suggests they were fully aware of the decision and its contents,” added Saceda.

Another copy of the Implementation Order from the Ombudsman dated Oct. 2, 2024, and signed by Jose Balmeo Jr., Deputy Ombudsman for MOLEO, ordered Dante Vargas, the Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas, to immediately impose the penalty against Rama. /EHP