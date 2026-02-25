Collins to portray Hepburn in film

ACTRESS Lily Collins is set to portray screen icon Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film centered on Hepburn and the making of the 1961 classic "Breakfast at Tiffany’s."

The project is being developed by Collins’ Case Study Films alongside Imagine Entertainment and producer Scott LaStaiti.

Rather than serving as a remake, the film will focus on the behind-the-scenes story of how the original movie came together.

Collins, known for "Emily in Paris" and other screen projects, will also serve as a producer.

The screenplay will be adapted by Alena Smith.

While a director and additional cast members have yet to be announced, the film aims to explore the dynamics among key figures such as author Truman Capote, director Blake Edwards and costume designer Edith Head during the original production.

Collins shared her enthusiasm on social media, citing her longstanding admiration for Hepburn. (AYP)