Colon Night Market contributes P2M to Cebu City Government

DESPITE lower sales compared to last year, this year’s Colon Night Market operations were still deemed successful, contributing at least more than P2 million to the City Government.

“So far, atong masulti nga successful atong night market, unya peaceful and orderly, though not that much kun moingon ta’g orderly,” Maria Pino, the night market organizer, said in a phone interview on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Pino also said that there were not too many complaints from the commuters who passed by the area.

The Colon Night Market, which occupies the area from corner P. del Rosario St. to the whole stretch of Colon Street, started operating in October 2023. It will end on January 31, 2024.

The night market stands on four barangays in Cebu City: Sto. Niño, Kalubihan, Parian, and Kamagayan.

Pino said the earnings were better in 2023 compared to this year, and this could be due to the increase in vendors and reopening of some establishments.

But Pino emphasized that these did not hinder them from achieving their goal, which is to help their fellow vendors earn during the Christmas season and New Year’s.

She said the vendors were able to save and buy their necessities.

“Mapasalamaton gihapon sila nga nakaapil sa atong night market kay matud pa nila, nabuhi jud sila tungod sa ilang kita panahon sa night market,” Pino said.

(They are still grateful that they were able to join the night market, because according to them, they were able to meet their needs.)

She said that for 2024, considering the economic condition of the people and the nation, they hope the economy will continue to improve, stressing that after all, customers depend on their needs and the availability of what they intend to purchase.

Despite the night market stopping its operations on January 31, Pino said they are hoping they could display again during the celebration of the Ramadan, which is their way of helping the Muslim community.

This year’s Ramadan will be on March 9, 2024 until April 8, 2024.

Pino added that they are also hoping that they could also operate during the upcoming Palarong Pambansa in July 2024.

In a press conference on December 8, 2023, Cebu City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes said the Cebu City Government collected an amount of P1.6 million from the night market’s and Chibogan sa Kamagayan’s “arkabala” or cash ticket.

Reyes said the total collection was from November 2022 to November 2023.

Reyes said the arkabala is collected nightly and on a per stall basis, saying that the amount also varies based on the size of the vendors’ stalls.

“Ang collection is depende sa gidak-on sa stall (The collection depends on the size of the stall). It is either, I think P20, P30 to P50,”she said.

She added that the collection is being remitted to the City Treasurer Office daily. (AML)