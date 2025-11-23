Colon night market hits regulatory wall

THE proposed closure ordinance for Colon St. to accommodate the Night Market Trade and Bazaar faced key regulatory hurdles, with the City Council clarifying that the market cannot legally proceed without securing approvals from both national and local authorities.

The council’s committee on laws, ordinances and styling highlighted the issues in its report on a proposed ordinance, which was authored by Councilor Paul Labra. The proposal seeks to authorize the temporary closure of Colon St. from traffic at 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the night market from Oct. 15 to Dec. 30, 2025.

The committee argued that because Colon St. is classified as a national road, its temporary closure requires the concurrence of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) before any ordinance can be legally enacted.

The full closure affects the traffic flow of Colon St. from the corner of Osmeña Blvd. to Pelaez St. and from the corner of Junquera St. to Mabini St. Additionally, another road closure is proposed for northbound lanes along the section from Pelaez St. to Junquera St.

The report also recommended that the proponent secure favorable recommendations and a detailed traffic plan from the Traffic Management Committee and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

The committee, which was chaired by City Councilor Mikel Rama, also noted that the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (Gasa) Board must officially approve the conduct of the night market. This is necessary to ensure that informal vendors comply with established city policies and guidelines.

The committee recognized the ongoing Night Market and Bazaar at Colon St., which reportedly began on Sept. 5.

Gasa approval is necessary to review and monitor the guidelines and mechanics of the night market, which includes regulating vending hours, stall locations and overall vendor compliance.

Without DPWH concurrence, the City cannot legally enforce the closure. Any ongoing market operations could be challenged as unauthorized, potentially exposing organizers and city officials to administrative or legal liabilities. The lack of Gasa approval could halt vendor participation, invalidate City oversight measures, and increase the risk of unregulated or unsafe operations.

The committee further mandated that an endorsement from the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission must also be secured, along with a legal opinion from the City Legal Office.

In addition to securing these clearances, the committee recommended conducting a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

The proponent was also asked to attach key documents: a Letter of Intent from the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (Pasvi), its latest General Information Sheet, a board resolution authorizing them to contract with the City Government and the final memorandum of agreement.

Residents, business owners and other stakeholders must be given at least five days’ notice to comment or raise concerns about the planned closures.

The ordinance, if passed, would authorize the closures, with City offices including the CCTO, police and Bureau of Fire Protection overseeing traffic management and public safety.

Meanwhile, committee vice chair and City Councilor Phillip Zafra suggested that the proponent review City Ordinance 2686, titled the Anti-Road Obstruction measure, passed by the 16th Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The market reportedly continued operating after its original permit expired on Oct. 5, prompting Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. to call for its suspension, citing the lack of legislative authorization.

Allegations have surfaced that Pasvi, led by Ibrahim “Mark” Dianalan, operated and managed the night market through a special permit beginning Sept. 5. Pasvi reportedly collected P6,000 per month per stall from over 600 vendors, amounting to roughly P3.6 million monthly, but only remitted a fraction to City coffers. The City Treasurer’s Office reportedly has no record of the bulk of these collections, raising concerns over unaccounted public funds.

Alcover asserted that the arrangement effectively “privatized” a public road, turning it into a business enterprise that generated millions in revenues for private hands while depriving the Cebu City Government of lawful income.

Mayor Nestor Archival defended the night market as beneficial, arguing the private organizer now covers costs previously borne by the City. Alcover, however, maintains that procedural and financial irregularities must be addressed before operations continue.

The dispute culminated in Alcover filing graft and administrative complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas against Archival, City Treasurer Emma Villarete and City Administrator Albert Tan on Oct. 29. / EHP