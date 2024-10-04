Colonel Cañete appointed permanent CCPO director

POLICE Colonel Antonietto Cañete has received his official appointment from Camp Crame, designating him as the permanent director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and that he is no longer in an acting capacity.

The announcement came from Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the spokesperson and current deputy city director for operations of the CCPO.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) received the order, dated October 1, 2024, from the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Cañete was appointed as acting director following the transfer of former Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog to the Investigation Division of PRO 7.

Cañete was one of five candidates recommended by PRO 7 to become CCPO chief.

As acting director, Cañete had to deal with several obstacles, such as a major heist in Barangay Ermita that involved the robbery of two jewelry stores.

He was given credit by Garcia after several individuals, including the getaway car's driver and a Lahug habal-habal driver who were seen on CCTV, were apprehended a few days after the heist.

Cañete's effective case management is another factor that led to his permanent appointment. (AYB)