Colors of inclusions: Celebrating art by special education students

SEMSLC, the special education center of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, Basak Campus provides tailored instruction and services to students aged three to 23 with diverse learning needs, including Down Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and significant developmental gaps.

For the first time, parents and siblings attended the inaugural art exhibit, where professional artist Christopher Java guided these students. These artworks, created through pointillism and abstract painting, tell the world about life’s special moments that we don’t often shine a spotlight on.

Parents’ reactions

“Through group activities, they feel part of society and not left alone,” shared Simone’s mom, Junah. Watching her son’s pointillism piece, she felt a mix of emotions, hoping for more inclusive opportunities like this.

Elyza, Simone’s teacher, mentioned that he has ASD and enjoys dancing and spinning things, needing breaks from time to time. She proudly recalled how she guided his painting, but Simone was able to take full control of his art.

“I made sure to give him breaks every 15 minutes because he gets tired. He uses cotton buds to make the artwork independently. I saw how Simone struggled with his work since he needs minimal help with his fine motor skills,” shared Elyza.

Just as Elyza provided guidance to Simone, she also supported her other student, Ivan. Teacher Elyza noted that Ivan, who has Down syndrome, approaches each day with a passion for learning. Ivan’s mom, Belinda, expressed her joy in seeing her son proudly share his masterpiece with his siblings.

“The feeling of being able to do things like other students do confirms that they belong to the school community,” shared Belinda.

Meanwhile, Sara Angeli’s big sister felt emotional seeing her work. “I saw excitement in my sister’s eyes. When I asked her where her painting was, she was so excited to show me all of her works,” shared Karla.

Teacher Issah shared that Angel, who has ASD, is a kind-hearted girl. Issah recalled showing Angel a picture of waterfalls and telling her that was what she was going to paint. Angel held her hand, stared at it and smiled.

Justin’s mom and Nyka’s sister beamed with pride as they witnessed the students achieve another milestone. Justin’s mom, Daphne, shared that Justin’s artwork will be displayed at their home for everyone to see. Nyka’s sister, Ronah, shared, “It’s a reminder that children with special needs are not different, just uniquely talented in their own way.”

Teacher Kent shared that Justin with ASD, is known for his gentle and warm demeanor. Nyka, on the other hand, has Down syndrome and holds a deep affection for her family, particularly her sisters.

“In Justin’s abstract painting process, I let him think and choose colors that he wants to use. I guided him by reminding him what stroke motion to do next. For Nyka’s abstract painting, I guided her by putting tiny dots of paint on the canvas, allowing her to follow and slide the brush,” shared Teacher Kent.

Stewart, Kitiara’s parent, and Dr. Dee, mother of Francis Dominic, expressed their appreciation for this activity as a necessary outlet for sharing emotions when verbal communication proves challenging.

“I hope the community can appreciate that despite their challenges, my child and his classmates comprehend and learn the same things we do; and that their unique abilities and challenges are what make us the same, as each of us is unique in our special way,” shared Dr. Dee.

Teacher Jorey praised Francis for his excellent work with long brush strokes, noting how he diligently follows instructions to create wonderful paintings. Meanwhile, Teacher Juniah observed that Kitiara listens attentively to the artist’s instructions and eagerly expresses her love for painting as she works on her artwork.

During the three-day exhibit, parents stood in awe of their children’s achievements. These students reminded the world of the profound power of inclusion, compassion and acceptance. They have decisively shattered stereotypes and exceeded expectations, proving that greatness knows no boundaries. S