Coloura to release debut album on Aug. 22

Cebu-based pop rock band Coloura will release their first full-length album on Aug. 22, 2025 marking a new chapter in their growing career. The self-titled record, Coloura, will be available on all major streaming platforms and includes 13 tracks, among them the singles released earlier this year including “At 25, somebody told me that I looked like a young Pete Wentz,” “Only Connection,” “GF” and “2016.”

The album represents the culmination of several years of development for the band. Having first introduced themselves through two extended plays — In Between in 2022 and Love and Influence in 2023 — Coloura has steadily built a following in the Cebu music scene. While those earlier works reflected a more exploratory approach to songwriting, the new album signals a clearer direction. The group describes it as a more mature and consistent body of work, the result of refining their sound after years of experimentation.

In a statement, the band described the release as “a collection of songs shaped by the moments that made us — friendships, fleeting romances, chaotic nights out, dreams and the strange, beautiful mess of youth. Some tracks were written even before we were called Coloura, when the band was still finding its name and its sound. From afternoon hangouts and jam sessions, impulsive guitar lines, and sleepless nights tweaking every damn detail, this album is our evolution, raw and real, with nothing stripped from the core.”

To celebrate the release, Coloura will host a listening party on Aug. 22 at Filla Killa Shop in Cebu City. The event is open to the public and will include giveaways and raffle prizes for attendees. An official album release show will follow on Aug. 30 at From Here, Cebu, with Coloura performing alongside a lineup of local favorites including monopolice, Sansette, Elemino & Doeza and Siatro, who will deliver a DJ set. Tickets for the show are now on presale.

The making of the album brought together some of the Cebu music scene’s most respected talents. The album art was designed by Alden John Panes. Production duties were handled by band members Jake Russell Relacion and Robert Michael Lim, with Relacion also taking charge of mixing. Mastering was completed by Luigi Miguel Balazo and Nevermnd Studios.

With the release of Coloura, the band establishes itself as one of the most promising voices in Cebu’s independent music community. The record captures not only the spirit of their past few years but also a sound that defines where they are headed, delivering a time capsule of youthful energy and hard-won growth that is set to resonate with fans old and new. / PR