ComCare Diagnostic Laboratory and Medical Center relocates at the heart of Mandaue City

Matt Gifson L. Chan, chief operations officer of ComCare, shared that the laboratory’s newest location offers utmost convenience when it comes to locating the facility and accessing transportation to and from ComCare.

“ComCare’s decision to relocate from Banilad to Jamestown was primarily influenced by Jamestown’s more accessible formation, providing improved access for both the public and its clients. Beyond enhanced accessibility, the new location boasts a larger parking area and a greater variety of nearby establishments, including restaurants, malls, cafes and a jeep terminal. This relocation not only facilitates easier access to ComCare’s services but also ensures convenience for customers in locating the facility and accessing transportation to and from ComCare,” Chan shared.

Ensuring convenience and accessibility is one of the many features that ComCare offers with its newest location.

The medical laboratory is renowned for its precision and efficiency, exemplified by its rapid turnaround time for diagnostic tests, with many results available within a mere day or two. Additionally, it offers the convenience of home service diagnostic tests, ensuring accessibility and comfort for its clients.

In addition to its rapid diagnostic testing, the center’s home service diagnostic testing is another feature that also ensures a more comfortable and more convenient experience for its patients.

“Through our online booking system, customers can easily schedule appointments, eliminating the need to endure long lines and wait times. This streamlined approach not only enhances efficiency but also prioritizes convenience for both patients and our organization,” Chan explained.

ComCare Diagnostic and Medical Center offers a range of healthcare services and packages that are meant for easier and more efficient customer service and care.

ComCare provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services to meet diverse needs, including laboratory diagnostics, X-ray, ultrasound, and ECG testing. Its service portfolio extends to pre-employment packages and annual physical exam packages, ensuring comprehensive health assessments for individuals and organizations. Comcare also facilitates drug testing, vaccinations, and medical consultations, delivering holistic healthcare solutions.

ComCare Diagnostic Laboratory and Medical Center has set the standard high in offering exceptional healthcare services, as well as its unwavering dedication in providing its valued clientele utmost comfort and convenience.

ComCare Diagnostic Laboratory and Medical Center is located at Unit BB Jamestown, International Mantawe Ave., Mandaue City, 6014.