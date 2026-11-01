Comedian Ate Gay passes away

COMEDIAN Gil Aducal Morales, popularly known as Ate Gay, has passed away on November 1, 2026. He was 55.

His family announced his passing in a social media post, expressing gratitude to everyone who offered prayers, love, financial assistance and support throughout his battle.

“After bravely fighting for his life, while surrounded by his family, our beloved Ate Gay has peacefully passed away.”

The family said details regarding his wake and funeral arrangements will be announced soon. (SunStar Cebu)