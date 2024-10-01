Comelec 7 logs over 380K new voters

MORE than 380,000 new voters have registered with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7 during the seven-month voter registration period for the 2025 midterm elections.

The figures brought the total number of registered voters in the region to 4,752,908. The number does not include provinces of the newly created Negros Island Region.

As of Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, and the last day of the registration period, Comelec 7 recorded a total of 386,925 registered voters, with Bohol having 69,227 new voters and Cebu with 317,698 new voters.

The voter registration process opened on Feb. 12.

Comelec 7 spokesman Omar Sharif Mamalinta said Comelec 7 logged a total of 15,521 registrants on the last day of the voter’s registration.

Cebu Province

Meanwhile, a total of 11,777 Cebuano residents registered on the last day of voter registration with the Comelec Cebu Province on Monday.

The data was released by Comelec Cebu Province on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Of those who registered, 6,171 were men and 5,606 were women.

Aside from those who flocked to Comelec offices for voter registration, thousands also processed transfers to other localities, while others reactivated their registration.

According to Marchel Sarno, election supervisor of Comelec Cebu Province, despite the large turnout on the last day, they were able to accommodate all registrants until the afternoon.

Hearing

“As expected on the last day of registration, there were many registrants. There was indeed a significant number, but we know that our office has experience with handling registrations, so there were no issues. We were able to accommodate everyone who came to register,” said Sarno in Cebuano.

All applications for registration will undergo a hearing by the Election Registration Board on Oct. 15. The board will deliberate whether to deny or approve the registration applications submitted from July to Sept. 30. / CDF, ANV