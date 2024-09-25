Comelec calls on voters to register as deadline nears

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is calling on individuals who have not yet registered to visit their nearest Comelec office to register in preparation for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

The voters’ registration closes on Monday next week, September 30, 2024.

According to lawyer Marchel Sarno, the election supervisor in Cebu Province, 26,507 applications had been processed based on their recent records this September, including 10,284 new voters, and 8,975 transferees.

The Cebu province has around 3,331,601 voters based on July 2024 data.

With only a few days left before the registration period officially ends, Sarno urged the public to also visit satellite registration offices located in malls.

"Paningkamotan namo nga maka accommodate mi sa tanan pero always gyud na mag depende sa niparehistro. Sa Cebu City Comelec naka conduct ta og satellite registration, naka-conduct na sab ta og transfer registration og ang atong registration didto na sa Robinsons Galleria ang purpose para hamugaway ang moparehistro ug daghan ang ma-accomodate," Sarno said.

(We will do our best to accommodate everyone, but it will always depend on the number of registrants. In Cebu City, the Comelec conducted satellite registration and transfer registration, and our registration is currently at Robinsons Galleria to provide a convenient venue for registrants and to accommodate more people).

Comelec announced that after the registration period, the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) will begin from October 1 to October 8, 2024.

For those running with a political party, apart from the COC, they are also required to submit the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance, especially in cases where substitution occurs due to the withdrawal of a COC.

For partylist groups, a Certificate of Nomination, a Certificate of Acceptance of Nomination (CON-CAN), a list of party nominees, and an affidavit of the nominees' qualifications must also be submitted.

The national and local elections will be held on May 12, 2025. (ANV, TPT)