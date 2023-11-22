Comelec Cebu: 80 percent of BSKE candidates submit SOCEs

ABOUT 80 percent of the candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) have already turned in their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs) to the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Lawyer Edwin Cadungog, the Comelec Cebu Province election supervisor, declared that the majority of candidates had already submitted their SOCEs before the deadline on November 29.

According to him, submitting SOCEs ahead of time will give them ample time to review the documents and make any necessary revisions.

"Naanad raba ta og beating sa deadlines pero labing maayo nga ang atong mga kandidato nga milansar sa BSKE nga mo file sa ilang SOCE sa sayo sayo," dugang niya.

(Although we are accustomed to beating the deadlines, it is best for our candidates who participated in the BSKE to submit their SOCEs as early as possible).

Cadungog encouraged everyone who hasn't completed their SOCE yet—especially the first timers—to visit the Comelec office in their locality so they may get advice on what to do. (ANV, TPT)