Comelec Cebu Provincial Office: Over 11,000 people show up on last day of voters’ registration

A TOTAL of 11,777 Cebuanos registered on the last day of voter registration at the office of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Province on September 30, 2024.

According to a data released by the Comelec Provincial office on Tuesday, October 1, 6,171 of the registrants were men and 5,606 were women.

The registrants included transferees and those who reactivated their registrations.

According to lawyer Marchel Sarno, election supervisor of Comelec Cebu Province, despite the large number of people on the last day, all of them were accommodated until the afternoon.

"As expected on the last day of registration, many showed up. There were indeed a lot, but still, we know that our office is experienced in handling registrations, so there was no problem. We were able to cater to all those who registered," Sarno said on Tuesday, October 1.

Sarno added that compared to other municipalities in the province, the last day of registration went smoothly, especially since the extended hours provided more time for people to register.

The Election Registration Board will hold a hearing on October 15 to consider approving or rejecting all applications submitted between July 1 and September 30. (ANV)