Comelec: Central Visayas poll opens without any hitch

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) did not encounter any problem during the opening of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) throughout the Central Visayas on Monday morning, October 30.

Comelec Central Visayas Director Lionel Marco Castillano stated that there were no issues even in the remote barangays of Negros Oriental and Bohol during a press conference with representatives from the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña on Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

The deployment of police and soldiers went without a hitch, particularly in Negros Oriental, which is under Comelec control.

Castillano admitted that this year’s election is different from the previous ones because the voters can view their assigned precinct online through the Comelec’s Voters Finder List.

Castillano revealed that they also received reports about a video circulating online regarding vote buying.

But he said the owner of the video must testify or else it will be rendered useless.

For the case to prosper, the election officer said an individual must issue a sworn statement that he witnessed the candidate purchasing votes.

"Kining mga videos hopefully ang nagkuha ani mo-file og kaso or mo-issue og affidavit kay makapalig-on man gud ni sa kaso kay lisud kaayo nang magpakatap although naa kay nakita nga video but if dili ikaw ang nagkuha wala gihapon kay personal knowledge sa panghitabo," Castillano said.

(Hopefully, the person who captured these films will file a case or issue an affidavit to bolster the case. It's difficult if you disseminate the video but you have no firsthand knowledge of the occurrence because you weren't the one who recorded it).

Castillano also ordered the deployment of more police and military personnel to the barangays where there are candidates facing disqualification cases in order to thwart any unrest that might arise should those candidates win the election but will not be recognized because of their pending case.

These include Buanoy in Balamban town, where a candidate for Sangguniang Kabataaan is facing a case. Valladolid in Carcar City, Maguikay in Mandaue City and Cancawas in San Jose, Negros Oriental.

In a related development, there were 29 individuals, mostly in Cebu City, caught for violating the liquor ban since it was implemented on Sunday morning, October 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, the PRO 7 ordered the Dumanjug Police Station to look into the video circulating in the social media about the presence of armed men roaming around Purok 6 in Barangay Tapon.

The video shows two men carrying weapons while talking to the people on the side of the road.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO 7, said that the suspects were allegedly hired by a candidate for barangay councilor.

But Pelare emphasized that the case is an isolated one and that the BSKE is generally peaceful and safe. (AYB, RJM, TPT)