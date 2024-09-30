Comelec: CV has 400K new voters as of Sept. 28

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7 had registered nearly 400,000 new voters as of Sept. 28, 2024.

Why it matters: With the new registrants, the total number of registered voters in Central Visayas has reached 4.7 million.

The voter registration ended on Monday, Sept. 30.

By the numbers

* 371,529 new registrants from Feb. 12 to Sept. 28

* 4,737,513 total registered voters in Central Visayas

* 306,388 new registrants in Cebu, exceeding the five percent target of 169,210

* 65,141 new registrants in Bohol, surpassing the five percent target of 49,089

The big picture: The creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR) in June reduced Central Visayas’ voter base by about one million, but the recent registration drive has helped offset this decrease, according to Comelec.

New voters

Juliana Montejo of Barangay Kalunasan and John Nacua of Barangay Hipodromo were among those who flocked to the registration site of Cebu City’s south and north districts at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Monday.

What they’re saying

Montejo, 18: “I want the next year’s term to have senators who fit their positions.”

Nacua: “Now that I’m 18, she (mother) keeps telling me to register right away.”

Between the lines: Young voters like Montejo and Nacua are showing increased political awareness, driven by social media discussions and family encouragement.

What’s next: The midterm elections will happen on May 12, 2025 National and Local Elections. / CDF