Comelec dismisses disqualification case against Baricuatro

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has dismissed the disqualification case filed against Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, securing her eligibility following allegations of violating the Fair Election Act during the May 2025 polls.

The petition was filed by Katrina Kaye Kowalik, former head of the Capitol’s social media arm, Sugbo News.

Kowalik accused Baricuatro of violating Section 5 in relation to Section 3 of Republic Act 9006, known as the Fair Election Act, as well as Comelec Resolutions 11086 and 11117.

The complaint stemmed from a social media post claiming that Baricuatro was leading the gubernatorial race with 82 percent.

The Comelec First Division ruled to dismiss the case on a technicality.

The division said the petitioner failed to submit proof of service of the petition, including the complete annexes, to the respondent, or an affidavit of service.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission (First Division) hereby RESOLVES to DISMISS the instant petition,” the decision read. (CDF)