Comelec dismisses Garcia election protest vs Baricuatro

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division has dismissed former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s election protest against Governor Pamela Baricuatro, saying it lacked sufficient evidence and did not meet the requirements to allege electoral fraud.

In a 24-page order dated Monday, November 24, 2025, the Comelec ruled that Garcia’s protest failed to provide the “detailed specification of the acts or omissions complained of showing the electoral frauds, anomalies, or irregularities” in the 4,120 clustered precincts she contested across Cebu’s 51 cities and municipalities.

The ruling, signed by Presiding Commissioner Aimee Ferolino and Commissioners Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda Jr. and Maria Norina Tangaro-Cadingal, cited Section 9(b), Rule 6 of Comelec Resolution 8804, which allows for summary dismissal of protests insufficient in form and content.

The protest included allegations of machine errors, paper jams, rejected ballots, defective markers, and mismatches between votes cast and voter receipts, with most affidavits coming from Mandaue City.

However, the Comelec said these were technical incidents covered by contingency procedures under Comelec Resolution 11101 and do not constitute electoral fraud.

The Comelec also noted that even if all alleged overvotes were credited in Garcia’s favor, she would still be unable to overcome Baricuatro’s 342,873-vote lead.

“For these reasons, the Commission (First Division) finds the election protest insufficient in form and content… the Election Protest filed by Gwendolyn Garcia is hereby DISMISSED,” the order read. (CDF)