Comelec: Few candidates display campaign posters in non-designated areas on second day of campaign period in Carcar City

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) "Oplan Operation Baklas" team noticed on the second day of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Friday, October 20, 2023, that there were few candidates who disregarded the agency’s rules regarding the display of campaign posters.

Omar Sharif Dilangalen Mamalinta, the election officer of Carcar City, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that as he and his team conducted a roving throughout the city, they came across individuals who had placed their campaign posters in areas not designated by Comelec, such as trees and power poles.

Mamalinta stated that they would warn violators and file a case against them if they continue to ignore them.

Oplan Operation Baklas is designed to remove illegally-posted campaign materials.