Comelec: Honoraria paid for 16% of EB members

THREE days after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), over 16 percent of individuals that served as members of the Electoral Boards (EBs) have already received their honoraria and allowances from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The Comelec reported that 99,801 EB members had already been paid for their election services last Oct. 30.

This is 16.5 percent of the 605,379 EB members that served during the BSKE nationwide.

Cagayan Valley had the highest rate of payment at 56.65 percent or 12,533 of the 22,122 EB members, while having the lowest rate of payment of honoraria was Zamboanga Peninsula at one percent or only 227 of the 21,696 EB members.

Under the Election Service Reform Act, the EB honoraria and allowances must be paid within 15 days from the date of elections.

For the 2023 BSKE, the EB chairpersons are set to receive P10,000, while EB members and Department of Education Supervisor Officials (Deso) will get P9,000, and the support staff, P5,500.

Cebu

In Cebu Province, around 18 percent of the EB members have received their honoraria and allowances for their service in the BSKE 2023.

Comelec-Cebu Province spokesperson Omar Sharif Mamalinta told SunStar Cebu Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 that the disbursement has not yet been completed because election officers were unable to withdraw the funds to be distributed to the EBs due to the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays on Nov. 1 and 2.

However, he assured that all EB members or public school teachers and other poll workers will receive their honoraria and allowances as the Comelec has only until Nov. 14 to disburse all the funds.

Comelec 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano said 46,821 EBs served in 15,607 clustered precincts in Central Visayas.

In Cebu, 28,329 EBs served in 9,443 clustered precincts across the province, while 9,207 EBs served 3,069 clustered precincts in Bohol province.

In Negros Oriental 8,490 EBs rendered service in 2,830 clustered precincts, while 795 public school teachers in Siquijor served 265 clustered precincts.

Castillano said the honoraria and the allowances of the EBs was directly downloaded to the election officer accounts, with these officers tasked to disburse these funds to the EBs. (HDT / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES)