Comelec junks Michael Rama's poll protest vs Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Second Division has dismissed the election protest filed by former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama, affirming Mayor Nestor Archival's landslide victory in the May 2025 elections.

In its order dated August 27, 2025, the poll body ruled that Rama’s petition was “insufficient in form and content” under Section 7, Rule 6 of Comelec Resolution No. 8804.

This resolution governs election disputes under the Automated Election System, and the Comelec found the protest lacked the required specificity to proceed, meriting dismissal under Section 9 (b) of the same resolution.

Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan, Archival’s legal counsel, said the ruling only confirmed what the election results had already shown.

The former mayor, Michael Rama, had sought to annul Archival’s proclamation and deduct what he claimed were “illegal and invalid votes” from Archival and then-candidate Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Rama's petition cited several grounds, including malfunctioning automated counting machines (ACMs), ballot shortages, transfer of voters between clustered precincts, irregularities in ballot allotment, anomalies in the transport and return of ballots, alleged vote-buying, and statistically questionable voter turnout.

Archival, however, countered that the protest lacked the required specificity and was based on unsubstantiated claims.

He argued that the supposed irregularities were not extraordinary and that technical issues like ACM malfunctions or ballot shortages are anticipated in any election, with procedures already in place to resolve them.

The Comelec agreed, ruling that Rama’s allegations were insufficient to challenge the official outcome of the city’s mayoral race. It also excluded Garcia from the case, stating he was not a party-in-interest in the election protest. (CAV)