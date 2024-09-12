Comelec Lapu: Don’t wait ‘til last minute to register

AN OFFICIAL from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Lapu-Lapu City has called on residents to register ahead of the Sept. 30, 2024 deadline.

The registration of voters for the May 2025 local and national elections began on Feb. 12.

Ann Janette Lamban, an officer from the Comelec Lapu-Lapu City Field Office, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Sept. 12, that residents eligible to vote should not wait until the last minute.

“That’s the deadline. Please don’t wait until Sept. 30, because we might not be able to accommodate everyone if there is a large turnout. There is still sufficient time, so please come before Sept. 30,” Lamban said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

As of June 30, Comelec Lapu-Lapu City reported 265,308 registered voters in the city, with additional registrations from July to September yet to be tallied.

Lamban explained that while election officers do not have a set target for the number of registered voters, there was a notable increase in registrations during the first two months of the registration period.

Comelec data shows there were 14,362 new registrants in February and March, while 14,192 voters were recorded from April to June.

However, there has been a decline in registrants as the deadline approaches, with only 1,672 voters listed as of Sept. 11.

Lamban said there could be a last-minute rush, as voter registration is required for certain local government programs.

She said it is important to become a registered voter and exercise the right to suffrage.

“Without being a registered voter, individuals cannot take part in determining the direction of the country or who will lead the government. To effectively exercise this right, one must first be registered,” Lamban said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

First-time registrants MC Jeryl Sulicar and Dain Joseph Bagus said in separate interviews that being a registered voter is crucial for exercising human rights and participating in the democratic process.

Registration process

Applicants can register at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Comelec registration site on the second floor.

Registrations on Sept. 25 to 27 and 30 will be held at Gaisano Grand Plaza Mactan in Barangay Basak.

Applicants are required to bring any government-issued ID and a Philippine Statistics Authority certificate (optional) for verification. The registration process includes filling out forms, verification, logging information, and completing the biometrics process. / DPC