Comelec Mandaue seeks increase in registered voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) Mandaue City is working to boost the number of registered voters ahead of the 2025 midterm polls.

As of Thursday, July 11, 2024, Mandaue City has a total of 223,000 registered voters, Election Officer Anna Fleur Gujilde said. This number includes registrants from February to April 2024.

“We have no specific target because we don’t know the exact number of potential registrants in Mandaue. Our goal is simply to increase the number of registrants,” Gujilde said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

As of June, the number of registrants, including new registrants and those seeking corrections in their records, reached around 12,000. Comelec aims to increase this figure by 25 percent, or 15,000, by Sept. 30, the last day of registration, through its quarterly registration drives.

The Comelec central office aims to achieve a five percent increase in the number of registered voters nationwide for next year’s elections.

Gujilde noted that they cater to an average of 100 registrants daily since resuming registration in February, with the first day, Feb. 12, seeing over 400 registrants.

However, she said they aim to increase this number to 300 to 400 daily, recalling how the presidential election registrations once saw nearly 500 daily registrants.

Strategy

Gujilde said efforts are underway to encourage the voting population to register earlier and minimize last minute registrations.

To further accommodate registrants, Comelec Mandaue continues to implement the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), conducting satellite registrations weekly across various locations such as Barangay Pagsabungan, Tipolo, Cabancalan, Labogon, and the Ateneo de Cebu.

The poll body also targeted corporate and community centers like Profood International Corp. in Maguikay, Basak, Pacific Malls, and the Mandaue Sports Complex.

“People flock to our satellite sites, especially in larger barangays where we can have over 400 registrants,” Gujilde said in Cebuano.

There were 235,000 voters in the last Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in 2023.

However, Gujilde noted that fewer registrations are typically seen during midterm elections compared to presidential polls. She said many who register often do not vote for various reasons, including moving overseas for work.

This mobility results in a decrease in the number of active voters as Comelec deletes those who fail to vote in two consecutive elections. Re-registration is required for those who wish to regain their voting rights.

How to register

Those who want to register need to bring one valid ID. Students only need to bring their student ID. Anyone 18 years or older can register.

Comelec allows the barangay certificate as a valid ID, as long as the certificate has the registrant’s photo.

The Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex will be utilized for the final registration push in September. / CAV