Comelec may soon launch ‘Register Anywhere Program’ in Mandaue

INDIVIDUALS from outside Cebu who want to register for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections but cannot return to their respective provinces to do so may soon be able to register in Mandaue City.

Election Officer Anna Fleur Gujilde of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Mandaue said Monday, February 12, 2024, that the Comelec plans to launch a pilot registration for the Register Anywhere Program (Rap) on February 27 at University of San Carlos Talamban Campus and February 28 at Cebu Doctor's University.

Guijilde said the program launching would be attended by officials from Comelec offices in other highly urbanized cities like Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

During the pilot testing, the universities will only allow students and school personnel to participate.

But Gujide said the Comelec might launch the program in their office for the public and announce other Rap locations after the pilot testing. (HIC)