Comelec: No security issues in Cebu City

ALL barangays in Cebu City have remained under green category, indicating no security issues related to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023, an official said.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Election Officer IV, said Thursday, October 19, 2023, that there is a possibility of reassigning police personnel from Cebu City to other areas with high security concerns.

According to the Comelec’s color-coding system, orange is used to indicate areas of immediate concern or where there is a serious armed threat posed by lawless elements, while red indicates a grave security concern.

Yellow signifies areas of concern, indicating that the area has a history of election-related incidents in the last two elections.

“Among panglantaw, basin kuhaan ta og mga pulis, but rest assured if ever kuhaan man gani ta’g augmentation, we have enough police to man the election,” Sarno said.

(Some policemen from Cebu City might be transferred, but rest assured that if ever they will decrease the number of our augmentation personnel, we have enough police to man the election.) (AML)