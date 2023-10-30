Comelec OKs suspending proclamation of SK bet

AN ASPIRING councilor for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) from Barangay Buanoy in Balamban town, Cebu is the latest addition to the list of names of barangay candidates whose victory could be in jeopardy due to a pending case.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano said Gian Vincent Sinda, along with Maguikay Barangay Captain Eduardo Gumera in Mandaue City and Valladolid Barangay Captain Anthony John Apura in Carcar City, may not be proclaimed even if he wins.

Castillano, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, said these candidates are facing various disqualification cases.

He did not say on what grounds Sinda was included on the list.

According to a Comelec omnibus order dated Wednesday, Oct. 25, Gumera was found guilty of an attempt to commit child prostitution under Section 6 of the Special Protection of Children against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, while Apura was convicted as an accomplice to the crime of murder.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Balamban election officer Anna Nelia Tundag for a statement, but she has yet to respond as of writing.

Castillano said the Comelec en banc has found concrete basis to proceed with the suspension.

He also said the three men have been informed, but his primary concern now is how the candidates’ supporters would react.

Castillano instructed the election provincial supervisor to request the Philippine National Police’s assistance during the upcoming proclamation of winners.

“If they do win, they will only be suspended, not disqualified,” he said.

In the attached excerpt, the Comelec en banc restated its power to suspend the proclamation under Section 600 of Comelec Resolution 10924, which grants it the authority to halt the declaration of a winning candidate when there is compelling evidence in an unresolved petition.