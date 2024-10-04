Comelec: Ombud order immediately executory

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, said all decisions of the Office of the Ombudsman involving political aspirants in the May 2025 polls shall be immediately executory, despite the possibility of being reversed later on.

This comes in the wake of the dismissal order served to suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who has been found guilty by the Ombudsman of nepotism and grave misconduct after he hired two brothers-in-law as city hall employees, even with his defense that he was “surreptitiously made to sign” the plantilla of casual appointments for his brothers-in-law.

The Ombudsman meted Rama with a penalty of dismissal from service, including the cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and the perpetual disqualification for reemployment in government service.

In an interview with SunStar Philippines Friday, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they will not wait for a final judgment in the cases that were promulgated by the Ombudsman.

“If a candidate has a perpetual disqualification to hold public office slapped by the Ombudsman, we will immediately implement that,” said Garcia.

“We believe that the decision of the Ombudsman is immediately executory, although it may not be final,” he added.

Garcia said such a policy will be observed as long as they are not restrained by a higher court, such as the Court of Appeals (CA).

“(This is) unless the candidate will be able to secure a restraining order from a higher court,” said the poll chief.

Rama’s legal team, in a press conference on Friday, told reporters that they will exhaust all legal remedies, including filing a motion for reconsideration, appealing the decision to the CA, and seeking a status quo or temporary restraining order.

‘Unexecuted’

Collin Rosell, one of Rama’s legal counsels, said that until the Ombudsman’s decision has been served and implemented, it will remain “unexecuted.”

He said that as of Friday morning, Rama has not received, nor has he been personally served with the latest decision of the Ombudsman dismissing him from office and imposing perpetual disqualification from holding any public office.

Unless served, Rosell clarified that this will not also affect Rama’s candidacy for the May 2025 midterm elections, and his COC will remain valid.

Rosell confirmed in a follow-up phone interview that Rama, who is set to end his six-month preventive suspension in November, cannot return to City Hall as mayor unless a higher court issues a decision ordering him to do so.

“Ang Ombudsman man gud quasi-judicial (and handles) administrative (cases). Kung paingon ka og korte kay duna’y remedy sa didto. Sagaran gibuhat sa uban kay para dili nila mapa-take effect ang usa ka dismissal from service kay manguha sila og status quo order. Wala nana siya sa Ombudsman, naa nana siya sa korte,” said Rosell.

(The Ombudsman is actually quasi-judicial and handles administrative cases. If you go to court, there is a remedy available there. What others usually do is to prevent a dismissal from taking effect by obtaining a status quo order. That is no longer with the Ombudsman; it is now with the court.)

“Butang na lang ta gi-implement and daghan na ta og gi-presuppose. So kinahanglan gyud na og order gikan sa korte (for him to return to office),” Rosell added.

(Let’s just say it has been implemented, and we have already presupposed many things. So, it really needs an order from the court for him to return to office.)

Rosell believed that there was a political motive behind Rama’s dismissal order, however, he declined to divulge more details.

Rama filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Thursday, Oct. 3, together with the rest of the aspirants under Partido Barug Team Rama and their supporters before the Office of the Comelec-Cebu City South District, and seeking a second consecutive term as mayor and his fourth overall.

The poll chief reiterated that the commission will still receive COCs from candidates involved in disqualification cases, subject to a later ruling on their qualifications.

“We don’t have a choice but to accept their COCs. Our duty remains ministerial. Our discretion will come later on,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia sympathized with Rama and wished him the best in exercising all legal remedies.

“I have read the decision of the Ombudsman about our Mayor and my friend, Mike Rama. I know it is not easy on his part, but, as a lawyer, he can and I’m sure he will exercise whatever legal remedies are available to him. I sincerely wish him the best in that process,” he said.

‘Still standard bearer’

Cebu City Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, Councilor Phillip Zafra, and Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president and Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong told reporters on Friday, Oct. 4, that their full slate for the May 2025 midterm election remains unshaken.

Ong, in an interview following his filing of COC as a Cebu City North District representative aspirant on Friday, said that Rama is still their standard bearer.

He added that no talks within the executive committee of the party have been made, particularly about substituting or replacing their candidate for the city mayor.

“Of course, naay mga pangutana, but we tell them (supporters and members) to be calm ug magpaabot lang ta sa unsay mahitabo in the next few days,” Ong said.

(Of course, there are questions, but we tell the supporters and members to remain calm and just wait for what will happen in the next few days.)

On Oct. 1, Partido Barug, under Rama, formed an alliance with BagOng Sugbo, under Ong, for the 2025 polls.

Nepotism

Rama’s nepotism case was filed by Jonel Saceda, who goes by the name Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña on Facebook, before the Ombudsman on Jan. 24, 2023.

The complaint said that Rama appointed his wife’s brothers, Elmer and Gomer Mandanat.

Elmer and Gomer are siblings of Rama’s second wife, Marilou Gimenez Mandanat-Rama, whom he married in a civil ceremony on Oct. 28, 2021.

Based on records of the City’s Human Resource Department Office, Elmer was appointed as process server under the Office of the Mayor, while Gomer was appointed as administrative aide under the Cebu City Medical Center.

Both worked from Jan. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022. Elmer and Gomer’s contracts were renewed from July 1, 2022, to Dec. 30, 2022, after Rama assumed office as mayor following the May 2022 elections. / with reports from HDT