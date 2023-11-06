Comelec opens COC filing in NegOr

THE filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the special election in the 3rd congressional district of Negros Oriental started on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

The special election, to elect a new representative who will replace expelled congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9.

Teves was expelled after he was accused of being behind the killing of the late Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec 7) Director Lionel Marco Castillano said the campaign period will officially run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7. Individuals aspiring for the position may submit their COCs from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8.

Castillano said the special election would still be held manually.

“Mao na ilang gi sturya didto. Pero karon hangtod mo file sila that remains to be seen (That was what they told us. But now, until the filing, that remains to be seen),” said Castillano, when asked if the aspiring candidates were affiliated with Teves or Degamo.

Two names are making rounds in social media as probable candidates as Teves’ replacement.

They are Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of the slain governor, and former governor Pryde Henry Teves, the younger brother of Arnolfo, who are both eligible to file their COCs.

Castillano said the election will involve partisan politics in which candidates running for the position can be affiliated with political parties and have a Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance, unlike the barangay elections when all candidates are considered independent.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7), said they have a template to secure the special election by placing Negros under Comelec control which will enforce and administer all laws and regulations concerning the conduct of regular and special elections.

“During the latest Barangay and SK elections we recorded zero incidents in Negros as far as election-related incidents are concerned,” said Pelare.

Pelare said they received prior information regarding the special election, but there is no official instruction from the Comelec yet.

Police officers who were assigned to augment security forces during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros on Oct. 30 will be temporarily recalled to their original units until there is an official order.