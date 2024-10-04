Comelec sets election period, prohibited acts

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set Jan. 12 to June 11, 2025, as the election period pursuant to existing laws.

During this period, several prohibited acts will be implemented, said the poll body.

Here are the things not allowed during the election period:

• Bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the commission;

• Use of security personnel or bodyguards by the candidate, unless authorized in writing by the commission;

Alteration of territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct;

• Transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, except upon prior approval of the commission;

• Organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces;

• Suspension of elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officer without prior approval of the commission.

Here are the things not allowed specifically during the campaign period (February 11-May 10) and on Election Day (May 12):

• Campaigning on April 17, 2025 (Maundy Thursday) and April 18, 2025 (Good Friday);

• Giving donations by the candidate, his or her spouse, or any relative within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, or his campaign manager, agent, or representative;

• Appointment or use of special policemen, confidential agents, or persons performing similar functions;

Illegal release of prisoners (March 13-June 11);

• Appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new positions, filling of new positions in a government office, agency, or instrumentality, whether national or local, including government-owned or controlled corporations, except upon prior authority of the commission;

• Promotion or giving of salary increases, remuneration, or privileges to any government official or employee, including those in government-owned or controlled corporations;

• Release, disbursement, or expenditures of public funds, except those enumerated in Section 261 (v) of the OEC;

• Construction of public works, delivery of materials for public works except for projects or works exempted in Section 261 (v) of the OEC, and issuance of treasury warrants or similar devices.

On the eve of Election Day, or on May 11, the following acts are prohibited:

• Campaigning;

• Giving or accepting free of charge, directly or indirectly, transportation, food or drinks, or things of value; or giving or contributing, directly or indirectly, money or things of value for such purpose, by any candidate, political party, or organization, or any person;

• Selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquor, except hotels and other establishments duly certified by the Department of Tourism as tourist-oriented and habitually in the business of catering to foreign tourists upon prior authority of the Commission, and foreign tourists taking intoxicating liquor in said authorized hotels or establishments (liquor ban).

On Election Day, the prohibited acts include the following:

• Campaigning;

• Voting more than once or in substitution of another;

Soliciting votes or undertaking any propaganda for or against any candidate or any political party within the polling place or within 30 meters thereof;

• Opening of booths or stalls of any kind for the sale, dispensing, or display of wares, merchandise, or refreshments, whether solid or liquid or for any other purposes, within 30 meters radius from the polling place;

• Holding fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races, jai-alai, or any other similar sports.

All these prohibited acts on certain calendars of activities and periods are stipulated under Comelec Resolution 10999, issued on May 24, 2024. / JJL